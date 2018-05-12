Fire
May 12, 2018 5:13 pm
Updated: May 12, 2018 5:21 pm

Explosion and fire destroy tire shop in central Alberta

Smoke and flames pour from a business in Edson, May 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Eric Chan
Flames and plumes of thick, dark smoke were seen coming from a tire shop in Edson, Alta. on Saturday afternoon.

A massive explosion turned into a fire that destroyed a business near 72 Street and 4 Avenue at around 1 p.m.

The fire closed a portion of Highway 16 and traffic was re-routed for a short time.

One person inside the shop was treated for smoke inhalation, Edson’s director of protective services told Global News.

Al Schram said it took crews about an hour to get the blaze under control with help from firefighters from nearby Yellowhead County.

There is no word on what caused the explosion and fire.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Smoke and flames pour from a business in Edson, May 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Eric Chan
Smoke and flames pour from a business in Edson, May 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Eric Chan
Crews work on a fire at an Edson tire shop, May 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Eric Chan

