Heat warning issued for parts of northern and central Alberta, including Edmonton

A heat warning was issued for parts of northern and central Alberta on Monday afternoon, including for the city of Edmonton.

The warning was issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. by Environment Canada.

“Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the weather agency said.

According to Environment Canada, the areas under the warning are expected to see temperatures reach up to 29 C in the day and only drop down to a low of 14 C beginning on Tuesday and lasting into Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 20's for highs from now until Friday.

Environment Canada advised people living in areas under a heat warning to try and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler times of day, take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time in cooled buildings or pools, stay hydrated and avoid leaving people or pets in closed vehicles for any length of time.

Signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion, dizziness and even falling unconscious. For more information on how to be cautious amid hot temperatures, click here.

In Edmonton, prolonged hot and dry conditions prompted officials to issue a fire ban for the city last week.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the ban prohibits open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes.

Gas and propane barbecues are still permitted during the fire ban, provided they are properly located and supervised.

