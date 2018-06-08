Police investigating after 2 Candiac children offered candy by strangers

Police are investigating after two primary-aged students were apparently approached by three people and offered candy as they walked home from school Tuesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. after the students got off their school bus in Candiac, in Montreal’s south shore.

“Three adolescents, or young adults, asked the kids of they wanted candy,” said Michel Lebel, spokesperson with Candiac police.

“The children didn’t didn’t stop walking and the vehicle never stopped.”

Police confirmed the incident happened near Saint-Marc School.

A note home to parents from the school’s principal emphasized safety in the streets.

“We suggest looking over these safety precautions with your children,” the letter states.

“Make sure you’re not alone, walk in a group, don’t speak to people you don’t know, don’t accept anything from anyone you don’t know, don’t go near or get in a stranger’s vehicle.”

Officers do not have a description of the suspects, but said they believe the car may be a blue-grey colour.