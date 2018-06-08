Guelph Police Service make arrest in 2 attempted child abductions

Guelph police say a 70-year-old man from Rockwood, Ont. is facing several charges following two separate attempted child abductions in the city.

The first incident happened on May 31 after police received a report that man had tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into a van in the area of Alice and Huron streets.

A similar incident happened on June 2 in the area of Willow and Dawson roads involving a 12-year-old girl.

“Through [the] investigation, police were able to link the two incidents together and charge the man accordingly,” said Const. Josh Fraser in a phone interview on Friday morning.

Police arrested the suspect on Monday night and charged him with two counts of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 14, committing an incident act, and five counts of breaching his probation.

The suspect is scheduled to have a court appearance on Friday.

Fraser said police are not aware of any other incidents involving the suspect, but anyone with additional information can call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7359.

Fraser added the two children did everything right by walking away and telling an adult. He said this incident could serve as a learning tool for parents and their own children.

“If they are approached by anyone that they are not familiar with, [they should] contact their parents and let them know about the incident or report it to their school,” Fraser said.