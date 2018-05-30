Woman found with ‘life-altering injuries’ in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a 52-year-old woman suffered “life-altering injuries” after she was found in a courtyard in The Junction neighbourhood on May 24.

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Waterloo Avenue near Hanlon Parkway at around 1 a.m. and found the woman outside with serious injuries.

“Police are requesting assistance from anybody that may know a sequence of events that led to these injuries or may know anything about the surrounding circumstances,” said Const. Chris Probst.

“These injuries are serious and considered life-altering.”

Probst said he couldn’t provide any other information due to privacy concerns and because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.