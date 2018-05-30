12 new charges laid against former Guelph acupuncturist

Guelph police say 12 new charges have been laid against a former acupuncturist and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner who was first arrested late last year.

Sherman Lai was charged with one count of sexual assault against a former patient in October.

Between November 2017 and April 2018, the 58-year-old was charged with 16 more counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault with a weapon, along with several other charges.

Police arrested Lai again on Tuesday and charged him with one additional account of sexual assault and six more counts of assault.

Guelph police said Lai faces a total of 36 charges now that 16 victims have come forward.

Lai practised in Guelph for over 20 years before moving his operation to Morriston about six years ago.

Police believe patients who lived in the Greater Toronto Area “and beyond” were referred to him.

A statement from the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario says Lai is not able to practice while the College investigates the accusations.

Lai is scheduled to make a court appearance in June.

Anyone with information can call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7518 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.