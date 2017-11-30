Former Guelph acupuncturist faces more sexual assault charges

Guelph police have laid more sexual charges against a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner.

Sherman Lai was the owner of the Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine on Surrey Street for over 20 years until about six years ago when the business moved to south to Morriston. Ont.

Investigators began their investigation on Oct. 18 and Lai was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of sexual assault against a former patient.

RELATED: Former Guelph Chinese medicine practitioner charged with sexual assault

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old was charged with two counts of sexual assault involving two additional victims who were both former patients.

“Although Sherman Lai has practised locally in the area, Guelph police have learned that patients within the Greater Toronto Area and beyond have been referred to him,” Guelph police said in a news release.

Anyone with information can call 519-824-1212 ext. 7518.