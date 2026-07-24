Nearly 200 boxes of Lego recovered after theft at Ontario business

Nearly 200 boxes of Lego were recovered after a theft at a store in Ingersoll, Ont., OPP say.
Police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting a theft from a business on Carnegie Street.
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Throughout the night, approximately 200 boxes of Lego were stolen, OPP said. The boxes were being stored for donations.
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Police executed a search warrant at a location on Hollingshead Road on Thursday morning. During the search, investigators recovered 191 boxes of Lego.
A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
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