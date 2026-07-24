Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly 200 boxes of Lego recovered after theft at Ontario business

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 10:13 am
1 min read
LEGO View image in full screen
OPP recovered 191 boxes of stolen Lego on Thursday July 23, 2026. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nearly 200 boxes of Lego were recovered after a theft at a store in Ingersoll, Ont., OPP say.

Police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting a theft from a business on Carnegie Street.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Throughout the night, approximately 200 boxes of Lego were stolen, OPP said. The boxes were being stored for donations.

Police executed a search warrant at a location on Hollingshead Road on Thursday morning. During the search, investigators recovered 191 boxes of Lego.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices