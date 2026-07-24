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Crime

Woman pronounced dead after morning shooting in west Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 11:13 am
1 min read
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Humberwood and Rexdale boulevards. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Humberwood and Rexdale boulevards. Marc Cormier / Global News
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Police say a woman is dead after a shooting in Rexdale on Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard.

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Officers arrived in the area to find a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

 

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