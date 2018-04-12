More sexual assault charges against Guelph area acupuncturist

Guelph Police have laid more charges against a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture who practiced in downtown Guelph for over 20 years.

Police announced four new charges against Sherman Lai, 58, raising the total number of sexual assault charges against him to 17.

Lai first charged with sexual assault in October 2017, after a former patient approached police with the allegations.

Further charges were laid in November, January and February as the investigation continued other alleged victims have come forward to police.

During the course of the investigation and in addition to the sexual assault charges, Lai has also been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two more counts of uttering death threats.

Guelph Police say that all of Lai‘s alleged victims are former patients of his practice in downtown Guelph, the Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine on Surrey Street.

Some of his patients came from the Greater Toronto Area and beyond due to recommendations and referrals.

Guelph Police believe that more alleged victims may be out there and they ask anyone who may have had an interaction with Lai to come forward.