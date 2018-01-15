Guelph police lay 6 more sexual assault charges against acupuncturist

An acupuncturist, who once practiced in Guelph, has been charged with six additional counts of sexual assault.

Sherman Lai was first arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with one count of sexual assault against a former patient. Guelph police laid two more charges against the 58 year old on Nov. 29.

Lai was arrested again on Friday, bringing the total to nine charges of sexual assault against eight alleged victims, all of whom are former patients.

“Our investigators in the sexual assault and child abuse unit have been working diligently, attempting to identify all the victims and account for everybody that has been victimized in this incident,” said Const. Chris Probst.

Lai is the owner of the Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine, which operated on Surrey Street in Guelph for over 20 years until the business moved south to Morrison, Ont., about six years ago.

He has been released on bail and has a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

While it’s unclear if police believe there are more victims, they are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7518.

“The police do want to know, and for the greater good, I think it’s important for people to come forward and inform us that they’re a victim of this type of incident,” Probst said.

Police said patients who currently live or have lived in Guelph, along with some from the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, have been referred to Lai.