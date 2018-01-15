Five people arrested in Kitchener raid

A drug bust by Waterloo Regional Police has resulted in the arrest of five people at a home in Kitchener.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Cotton Grass Street Friday where police seized an unknown quantity of pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, a spear gun and a collapsible baton. Officers say they also seized two stolen motorcycles worth $10,000.

Five people were busted in the raid; three from Kitchener, one from Stratford and one from Cambridge Each of the accused is facing various drug charges and criminal code offences.

No other details were released.