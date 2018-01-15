Crime
January 15, 2018 11:15 am
Updated: January 15, 2018 11:34 am

Five people arrested in Kitchener raid

By Anchor  CJOY

Items seized during raid at Kitchener home on Cotton Grass Street

Waterloo Regional Police
A drug bust by Waterloo Regional Police has resulted in the arrest of five people at a home in Kitchener.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Cotton Grass Street Friday where police seized an unknown quantity of pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, a spear gun and a collapsible baton.  Officers say they also seized two stolen motorcycles worth $10,000.

Motorcycles seized during raid at home on Cotton Grass Street in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police Service

Five people were busted in the raid; three from Kitchener, one from Stratford and one from Cambridge  Each of the accused is facing various drug charges and criminal code offences.

No other details were released.

