Five people arrested in Kitchener raid
A drug bust by Waterloo Regional Police has resulted in the arrest of five people at a home in Kitchener.
A search warrant was executed at a residence on Cotton Grass Street Friday where police seized an unknown quantity of pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, a spear gun and a collapsible baton. Officers say they also seized two stolen motorcycles worth $10,000.
READ MORE: Pre-dawn raid in quiet Kitchener neighbourhood linked to larger provincial investigation
Five people were busted in the raid; three from Kitchener, one from Stratford and one from Cambridge Each of the accused is facing various drug charges and criminal code offences.
No other details were released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.