Guelph police looking for suspect in child luring investigation

Guelph police are trying to identify a suspect following reports that a man tried to lure a young boy into a van on Thursday.

Officers said a man driving by attempted to lure a young boy into his vehicle in the area of Alice and Huron streets at around 4:40 p.m.

“There was an interaction that was concerning to police,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

The vehicle is described as a red, older model Dodge Caravan with rust along both passenger side wheel wells.

The driver is described as being between the ages of 40 and 50, heavy set, and wearing glasses, a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7359 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.