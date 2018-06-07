Hamilton child allegedly grabbed at local school

Hamilton Police is investigating after a child was allegedly grabbed at a local school.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to Cathy Wever School on Wentworth Street, where a nine-year-old child alleged he was grabbed by a man near a fence in the school playground.

The student ran into the school and told school staff right away.

The suspect is described as male, white, 40 to 50 years old. Grey hair, dressed in black, wearing black shoes with white stripes, carrying a large black bag, possibly a garbage bag.

The male was last seen travelling southbound on Wentworth St. from the playground of Cathy Wever School.

Police are investigating this incident and seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been in the vicinity and witnessed the incident or suspect.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com