Hamilton police appealing for witnesses in eBike crash

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses of a crash involving an eBike.

A 53-year-old woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, after her eBike was hit by a car around noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Evans Street at West Avenue North.

A 53-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the car was not injured and fully co-operated with police, and so far, no charges have been laid.

Speed and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.

If you have information and have not spoken with police, you are asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com