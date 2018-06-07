Rick Zamperin: Ticats have no need for 3 carbon copy QBs

The latest development at Ticats training camp reminds me of the popular meme featuring the Will Ferrell character Ron Burgundy with the caption, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Even before the team’s second preseason game this Saturday in Montreal, Ticats head coach June Jones has made up his mind when it comes to Hamilton’s quarterback depth chart.

Despite the signing of high profile QB Johnny Manziel just before the start of camp, Jones has repeatedly confirmed that Jeremiah Masoli remains the CFL team’s No. 1 pivot.

On Thursday, we learned that Cats quarterback Vernon Adams would be traded, leaving Bryant Moniz and Dane Evans to battle for the third spot on the depth chart.

Masoli did not have a great preseason debut last week against Toronto.

Manziel looked good while Evans didn’t impress many people either.

Moniz and Adams showed some promise in Saskatchewan, but the latter became expendable.

Masoli, Manziel and Adams are all, basically, athletic quarterbacks — players who can escape the pocket and make a play downfield.

There isn’t a need to have three carbon copies on the roster, and getting an asset in return via the trade route is a good move on Hamilton’s part.