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Sports

Raptors attempt to claw back into playoff series

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 4:05 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will try to claw back into their first-round NBA playoff series tonight when they host Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena, trailing 2-0 to Cleveland in the best-of-seven matchup.

Toronto dropped the first two games on the road, including a 115-105 loss Monday after a 126-113 defeat in Game 1.

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Turnovers have been an issue, with the Raptors committing 22 in Game 2.

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Containing Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 30 points Monday, will be key for Toronto.

The Raptors also need more from all-star forward Brandon Ingram, who had seven points on 3-for-15 shooting on Monday.

Toronto’s starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is still listed day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

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