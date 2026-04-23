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Global BC wants to highlight the beautiful game!

Between April 27 and July 19, Asa Rehman will be showcasing up-and-coming soccer players from around B.C.

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We will learn about when they started playing, how often they lace up their boots and why they love the game of soccer so much.

The weekly segments will be posted here, so come back each week and check out the up-and-coming talent!