Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

The beautiful game

By Staff Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 1:40 pm
1 min read
A soccer ball with the MLS logo and Commissioner Don Garber's signature sits on the pitch as the Vancouver Whitecaps practice, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A soccer ball with the MLS logo and Commissioner Don Garber's signature sits on the pitch as the Vancouver Whitecaps practice, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Global BC wants to highlight the beautiful game!

Between April 27 and July 19, Asa Rehman will be showcasing up-and-coming soccer players from around B.C.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

We will learn about when they started playing, how often they lace up their boots and why they love the game of soccer so much.

The weekly segments will be posted here, so come back each week and check out the up-and-coming talent!

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices