Blogs
June 4, 2018 6:45 am

Rick Zamperin: Johnny Manziel is all smiles, and deservedly so, after his CFL debut

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) smiles on the bench during the second half of CFL Football exhibition game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
A A

In the grand scheme of things it was a miniscule sample size.

But what we saw from new Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel in his CFL debut on Friday night was encouraging.

Manziel entered the game with 3:36 left to play in the first half and Hamilton trailing the Toronto Argonauts 13-6 in their first game of the preseason.

READ MORE: Manziel makes Ticats debut but Hamilton loses pre-season opener

In five offensive possessions, Manziel played 22 snaps and completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 80 yards.  He also ran twice for 10 yards.

He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception, and despite being sacked twice he did not fumble the ball.

Apart from his stats, Manziel didn’t look out of place.

He wasn’t frazzled by the 20-second play clock, which is half the amount of time offenses get in the NFL, and he didn’t have that deer in the headlights look either.

All things being equal, Toronto didn’t run a complex defense either, so you also have to take that into account when judging Manziel’s — or anyone else’s— play on Friday.

For his first real game action in the Canadian Football League, Manziel showed that he belonged.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Argos
CFL
Hamilton
Hamilton Tiger Cats
Johnny Football
Johnny Manziel
Ti-Cats
Ticats
Toronto Argonauts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News