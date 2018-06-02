Sports
June 2, 2018 1:23 am

Manziel makes Ticats debut but Hamilton loses pre-season opener

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws an errant pass during the second half of CFL Football exhibition game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 1, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Johnny Manziel has arrived in Hamilton.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner made his CFL debut Friday night with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a 36-18 loss against the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field.

Manziel completed 9 of his 12 pass attempts for 80 yards. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception but ran twice for 10 yards as Hamilton opened the pre-season on a sour note.

The Ticats committed 10 turnovers, including seven in the first half, and trailed 26-6 at the break.

Manziel, 25, entered the game with 3:36 left to play in the first half and played much of the third quarter.

On his final possession, Manziel engineered a 12-play, 62-yard drive that took 7:27 off the clock but did not get the ball into the endzone.

Jeremiah Masoli started for the Tiger-Cats and went 8-for-13 for 115 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Receiver Brandon Banks caught Masoli’s touchdown throw, one of his four receptions on the night. Banks had a game-high 72 receiving yards.

Hamilton’s Frankie Williams returned a Toronto punt for a 73-yard TD at the end of the third, cutting Toronto’s lead to 33-13, but it was too little too late for the Ticats.

The Tiger-Cats next play June 9 when they wrap up their exhibition schedule in Montreal.

Hamilton opens the CFL’s regular season in Calgary on June 16.

