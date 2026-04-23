Raptors ready for playoff basketball in Toronto

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TORONTO – RJ Barrett has been waiting his whole life, all 25 years, to play post-season basketball in Toronto.

The wait is finally over.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., will be in the starting lineup on Thursday night when the Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their playoff series. It’s the first time Toronto has been in the playoffs in four years, and Barrett has only been with the team since December 2023.

“I feel like a little kid today, man,” said Barrett after morning shootaround at OVO Athletic Centre. “I get to go play, not only in front of all the fans, but in front of my family and friends. I take pride in it. I’ve always been saying, like, just being here, I want to be on a winning team.

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“I can’t walk around saying, like, ‘I’m on the Raptors, and we have a terrible record.’ That’s embarrassing, but I’m excited to just play in front of the crowd, the fans, family and friends.”

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The Cavaliers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Cleveland. Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will also host Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

If a Game 5 is necessary, the series will shift back to Cleveland’s Rocket Arena on Wednesday.

“It’s gonna be crazy in there tonight. The atmosphere is gonna be nuts. I’m excited,” said Barrett of playing in Toronto. “I had trouble sleeping, I was so excited.

“But this would be a great opportunity for us to play hard in front of our fans, and get a good win. Down two games. Get one tonight, and it’s a series.”

Second-year guard Jamal Shead said that the Raptors need the support of Canadian basketball fans both inside and outside of Scotiabank Arena.

“I think the message is clear is that we need them,” he said beside Toronto’s practice court. “I think Cleveland had a good showing, but our fans are way better.

“It’s time for them to show it, and it’s time for us to show that we’ve got some fight in us.”

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The two teammates had differing views on home-court advantage, the idea that playing in your own arena offers some kind of competitive edge.

“I think being in Scotia is gonna make a difference,” said Shead. “I think that playing with our fans behind us is gonna make a really big difference for us in this game.”

Barrett, after a long pause, said he disagreed.

“Me personally. I don’t care. I like being on the road, being a villain,” said Barrett. “For our team, it will give us some juice, some life. Whenever you have that crowd there cheering for you, it definitely feels good.

“It feels good, and especially in this playoff environment, it’s a tough environment.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.