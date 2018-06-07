Volunteer firefighters ‘critically’ needed in rural HRM areas, department says

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) says there is a critical shortage of firefighters in the municipality’s rural regions.

HRFE says the shortage is particularly prevalent along the Eastern Shore, where several stations are staffed with just four or five members.

The department would ideally like to have four times that.

“This is unsustainable,” the department said in a release Thursday.

READ MORE: Fire destroys part of Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S.

HRFE says the numbers are dwindling at fire stations across North America due to changing demographics in our rural communities, the perception a huge time commitment is required, and the general trend of people moving from rural areas to urban or suburban communities.

Several volunteer recruitments will be held throughout the municipality over the coming months. The first one is Saturday at the Meagher’s Grant Community Hall.

Volunteers are currently needed at a total of 29 stations.