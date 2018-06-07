‘I got out just in time’: Fire destroys part of Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S.

An overnight fire has destroyed part of the historic Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S.

Video from the fire, which began at 2 a.m. on Thursday, shows massive flames engulfing the main building of the Cape Breton resort.

Diana Weeks was staying at the inn on vacation when she was awoken by the sound of fire alarms.

“When I woke up, to be quite honest, I was really sleepy. My husband and I didn’t know what was going on. We just heard the fire alarms blaring in the hallway,” she told Global News.

“When we went outside to peek out, there were some sparks and a little bit of fire coming from what appeared to be the pub area towards the back of the main building.”

Whole hotel now fully engulfed, middle section collapsed. Multiple units from other districts arriving on scene now. pic.twitter.com/coADxzOp2P — Diana Weeks (@dweeks_CHCHnews) June 7, 2018

Weeks said the couple was able to grab their luggage from their room, which was located in the main building, because the fire was minor to begin with.

“We did not think it would do this. It spread really fast and it started small,” said Weeks, who is also a reporter with CHCH News in Hamilton, Ont.

When they got outside, Weeks and fellow guests watched as the building was overcome by flames and began to collapse.

“It was crazy,” she said. “I mean, I’ve obviously covered fires before as a reporter, but this was something different because I was there and I got out just in time. We saw the room we were staying in, the fire take it over.”

Firefighters from several nearby departments responded to the call. As of Thursday morning, they were still on scene putting out hot spots as the remnants of the main building sat smoldering behind yellow tape.

Victoria County Warden Bruce Morrison told The Canadian Press he received a call at about 3 a.m. notifying him of a “big fire” at the resort, which he called a “cornerstone of the community.”

According to the Inverary Resort’s website, the building was built in the late 1800s by a Cape Breton man to “show off the fortune he made in Boston.” The estate became the Inverary Inn following WWII and has been in the MacAulay family since 1971.

Weeks said she feels grateful that all the guests and staff were able to get out safely, but she feels sympathy for the owners of the resort.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful historic inn and my husband and I were just marveling at how beautiful everything was in there and old, so I just felt very sad for the owners of this historic building,” Weeks said.

Inverary Resort main bldg. in Baddeck, NS still smouldering… whole section where or room was is collapsed on the right, only the chimney stands. pic.twitter.com/TgSMfklGdv — Diana Weeks (@dweeks_CHCHnews) June 7, 2018

She said that although the main building had been destroyed, the other lodging areas on the sprawling property were not affected by the fire.

However, the main building housed the resort’s main desk, restaurant, pub and some guest rooms.