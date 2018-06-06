Ontario Election

More
Politics
June 6, 2018 10:43 pm

Ottawa-area voters urged to check polling place after some given false information: Elections Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Elections Ontario voting location sign.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

OTTAWA – Elections Ontario is warning voters in the Ottawa area to double-check their polling place, after some were apparently given false information by political campaigns.

A spokeswoman for the province’s electoral agency says some voters in the Ottawa-Vanier riding received information on where they should go to vote, “and the information may be incorrect.”

ONTARIO ELECTION: How, when and where to vote

Jessica Pellerin urges people in the riding – and across the province – to check their voter information cards, or Elections Ontario’s website, to verify where they should go to cast their ballot.

She says they can also contact their returning office directly.

Pellerin says the agency is not ready to identify which campaign or campaigns provided the incorrect information to voters.

According to the agency’s website, the candidates for the three main parties are incumbent MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers for the Liberals, Lyra Evans for the NDP and Fadi Nemr for the Progressive Conservatives.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Elections Ontario
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ottawa
Ottawa news
Ottawa voting locations
Ottawa-Vanier

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News