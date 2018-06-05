Province reviewing Lower Sackville intersection after fatal collision

A fatal collision in Lower Sackville, N.S., last month has prompted the provincial government to review the intersection where it happened.

“Prior to the collision, there were no plans for changes to this intersection. However, we have begun a review that will look at the intersection’s collision history, the functionality and operation of the traffic signals, the geometry of the intersection and the traffic volumes. This review will help determine whether any changes are warranted,” Marla MacInnis, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR), said in an emailed statement.

Nova Scotia RCMP said at the time that they were called to the two-vehicle crash at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector at 2:45 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Fall River, was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The RCMP said in an email on Tuesday that the investigation in ongoing.

Alex McConnachie lives near the intersection, and said traffic accidents are a common occurrence.

“It’s a dangerous intersection. There’s no need for somebody to get hurt when they don’t have to,” Alex McConnachie said.

Steve Craig, the local councillor, said some of the problems in the area include the design and the traffic volume.

The land is the provincial government’s responsibility.

A motion is on #Halifax Regional Council's agenda today regarding improvements to the intersection of #BeaverBankConnector and Old Sackville Road.

He put forward a motion on Halifax Regional Council‘s agenda on Tuesday asking for municipal staff to work with provincial staff to transfer responsibility for the part of the l and to the municipality, and develop a plan to improve the intersection.

“Advance left-turning lights, a roundabout, something that would mitigate chances of accidents happening through there and, at the same time, moving the traffic appropriately,” Craig said outside during a council break, mentioning the potential improvements.

The motion, that will see the speed limit in the area lowered from 70 to 50 km/h and the installation of an advanced green light for left turns, was passed.

McConnachie said he appreciated Craig’s motion.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s movement. It’s a lot more than I’ve seen done in the past,” he said.

Craig said he already discussed the intersection with Lloyd Hines, minister of TIR, and he plans to discuss it again on Wednesday.

