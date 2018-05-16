Police shut down Lower Sackville intersection following crash involving dump truck

An intersection in Lower Sackville, N.S., has been shut down due to a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck.

Accident on Beaver Bank Rd. Life Flight, Police and Fire on scene @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/7HHhcYLIzb — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) May 16, 2018

Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector.

Police have shut down the intersection of Old Sackville Rd. / Beaverbank

Connector due to a motor vehicle accident. Emergency crews are on scene at this time. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 16, 2018

LifeFlight attended the scene of the crash, but has since left.

Several police and fire vehicles remain on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries for those involved.