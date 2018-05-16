Police shut down Lower Sackville intersection following crash involving dump truck
An intersection in Lower Sackville, N.S., has been shut down due to a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck.
Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector.
LifeFlight attended the scene of the crash, but has since left.
Several police and fire vehicles remain on scene.
There is no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries for those involved.
