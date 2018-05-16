Canada
May 16, 2018 3:35 pm

Police shut down Lower Sackville intersection following crash involving dump truck

By Global News

Police attend the scene of a crash in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Reynold Gregor / Global News
An intersection in Lower Sackville, N.S., has been shut down due to a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector.

LifeFlight attended the scene of the crash, but has since left.

Several police and fire vehicles remain on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries for those involved.

Beaver Bank Connector
Collision
Crash
Dump Truck
Lower Sackville
Old Sackville Road

Global News