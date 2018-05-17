‘Please, do something’: Man pleads for changes to Beaver Bank Connector after fatal crash

The fatal crash between a dump truck and a car in Halifax has prompted one man to call for changes to a busy thoroughfare in the municipality.

From his home in the community of Lower Sackville, Alex McConnachie says it’s not hard to see the busy Beaver Bank Connector — and even easier to hear it.

“You can usually hear an accident or brakes skidding,” McConnachie said on Thursday. “I worry about it every day.”

He says the intersection between the Beaver Bank Connecter and Old Sackville road are particularly bad — with a confluence of a highway coming downhill and several subdivisions resulting in a high-traffic-high-speed area.

McConnachie says community members have requested sound barriers and traffic-calming measures to make the area more community friendly and requested a left-turn signal or a traffic circle to make the road safer.

But it has never taken off with the provincial government, which has control over that stretch of road.

On Wednesday, McConnachie says the intersection proved why local residents call it “the death intersection.”

“Yesterday I watched a lady die at that intersection with another one critically injured,” said McConnachie.

“I have never heard a sound that loud in my life.”

On Thursday, he took his concerns to his councillor in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Steve Craig, which were later distributed to media.

“It’s unfortunate that this accident happened and caused this effect, but it has opened my eyes to the lack of care our city takes in looking after our area,” wrote McConnachie in his email to Craig.

“I implore you, open a study on this area, collect sound data, speed data, look at traffic statistics … but please, do something and do it soon before another life is needlessly wasted due to poor city planning.”

In an interview with Global News, Craig said he’s in support of doing something to make the road safer.

He says that as a vehicle attempts to turn, it can face crossing up to four lanes of fast-moving traffic — something that needs to be fixed.

“I think a couple of things should be considered by the province and the traffic authority. One is to put in left turning, or advance-left turning arrows or lights at that intersection,” Craig said.

“The other would be to look at the speed limits again.”

Craig says that it’s not up to the municipality to make the changes but added that he has contacted the local MLA, Brad Johns, and the province to alert them to the issue.

The crash

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the two-vehicle crash at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector at 2:45 p.m., on Wednesday.

Police say a 28-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Fall River, was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Although an EHS LifeFlight helicopter was at the scene it was later determined not to be needed.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Government response

Marla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the province’s department of transportation and infrastructure renewal, says they currently have no plans to change the intersection.

“We are saddened to hear of this fatal accident on a provincial road. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved. The cause of the accident will be investigated and determined by police,” said MacInnis.

McConachie says he hopes that the crash will make officials think about what can be done to make it safer in the area.

“I’d like to see them calm the traffic. Roundabouts are used in lots of areas throughout the city, and I know lots of people have issues with roundabouts,” he said.

“I have issues with roundabouts. But you know, if it fixes the issue and saves someone, saves a kid or even myself that’s great.

