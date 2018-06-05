Crime
June 5, 2018 12:58 pm

Two facing multiple charges after Fredericton police execute warrant

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A photo of what the Fredericton Police Force allege are drugs, illegal tobacco and stolen property they seized in a raid on June 1, 2018.

Fredericton Police Force
Two people are facing multiple charges after Fredericton police carried out a warrant at a home in Fredericton’s Northside on June 1.

Police say that two people, a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were arrested as a result of the warrant.

The man faces nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in controlled substances, one weapon-related offence, one count of proceeds of crime, a charge of breach of a prohibition order, charges of possession of stolen property and a charge under the Tobacco Tax Act.

The woman, who has since been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, also faces nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in controlled substances.

She’ll also face one weapon-related offence, charges related to possession of stolen property, a charge under the Tobacco Tax Act and one count of proceeds of crime.

Fredericton police say their investigation is ongoing.

