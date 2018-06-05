Fredericton police believe missing 14-year-old now in Halifax-area

Police in Fredericton, N.B., are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl, whom they believe is now in the Halifax area.

The Fredericton Police Force says Amira Arsenault, 14, was last seen in Fredericton on May 30, 2018.

She’s described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Arsnenault is five feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black leggings and Air Jordan Sneakers.

Fredericton police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amira Arsenault to contact them at 506-460-2300.

You can also contact your local police agency or Crime Stoppers.