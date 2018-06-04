Road block: Transports Quebec announces summer construction

Drivers, it’s time to buckle up. It’s expected to be a tough drive this summer in and around the Greater Montreal area.

On Monday afternoon, Transports Quebec announced this summer’s roadwork.

Areas like the Turcot Interchange, the Champlain Bridge and the Bonaventure Expressway may cause the most traffic congestion.

There will also be work on Highway 10 and the Deux-Montagnes commuter line, which is needed for the preliminary building of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

“On Highway 10, we’re going to have reconfiguration of the highway starting at the end of June,” said Jean-Vincent Lacroix, spokesperson for the REM. “At the end of the day, there’s still going to be two lanes on the highway, but instead of having two service lanes, there’s going to be one.”

In total, there will be around 40 construction sites this summer.

Some areas that will be affected are the following:

Maintenance work on the l’Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge on the 40.

Closures everywhere in the Turcot Interchange; work will continue to dismantle the 720 Ouest

Work will continue for the building of the new Champlain Bridge

Infrastructure work on de la Savane between Decarie Blvd. and Jean-Talon

Infrastructure work will close Van Horne Ave., between Decarie Blvd. and Victoria Ave.

Transports Quebec is advising people to plan their trip ahead of time before hitting the road.

“Be sure to consult Quebec 511. Listen to the radio, TV shows, to get an update on traffic and to know where the closures are. Also, when it’s possible, use public transport,” said Transports Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard.