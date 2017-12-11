Traffic
December 11, 2017 1:55 pm
Updated: December 11, 2017 3:09 pm

Avoid the Turcot Interchange until 2019, says Transports Quebec

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: More traffic could be on the horizon for Montreal drivers as construction on the Turcot Interchange intensifies. Global's Matt Grillo reports.

More traffic could be on the horizon for Montreal drivers as construction on the Turcot Interchange intensifies until 2019.

Some of the reconfiguration and closures include:

  • Closure of the Lucien l’Allier and Fort Street entrances to the A-720 West.
  • Traffic on the westbound A-720 after the Ville-Marie tunnel will be diverted to Route 136 West.
  • Closure of the westbound Saint-Jacques exit.
  • Closure of the exit from A-720 West to Decarie South.

“This, as advertised, is the most critical, complicated phase of the Turcot construction,” Rick Leckner, traffic analyst, said.

Transports Quebec is asking commuters to avoid the Turcot Interchange or use public transit.

“We know that it is going to be complicated, especially for the rush hour and the afternoon rush hour,” Sarah Bensadoun, Transports Quebec spokesperson, said.

“We are perfectly aware of the impact that the type of work that we’re conducting has on road users.”

