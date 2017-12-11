Avoid the Turcot Interchange until 2019, says Transports Quebec

More traffic could be on the horizon for Montreal drivers as construction on the Turcot Interchange intensifies until 2019.
Some of the reconfiguration and closures include:
“This, as advertised, is the most critical, complicated phase of the Turcot construction,” Rick Leckner, traffic analyst, said.
Transports Quebec is asking commuters to avoid the Turcot Interchange or use public transit.
“We know that it is going to be complicated, especially for the rush hour and the afternoon rush hour,” Sarah Bensadoun, Transports Quebec spokesperson, said.
“We are perfectly aware of the impact that the type of work that we’re conducting has on road users.”
