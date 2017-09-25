New phase of Turcot work leads to long-term road closures

The next phase of work is set to begin Monday night on the Turcot Interchange bringing with it long-term road closures — affecting some 22,000 motorists who use the network on a daily basis.

Ramp to A20 W from A15 N closed for 8 weeks. #MTQ dismantling old to replace with new. 22,000 vehicles forced on detours. #Turcot #polmtl pic.twitter.com/PR38nMNno3 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) September 25, 2017

Transports Québec said Highway 15 north leading to Highway 20 west will be closed for eight 8 weeks, starting at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Dès ce soir 22 h 30 jusqu’à la fin nov. : fermeture de la bretelle menant de l’A-15 nord à l’A-20 ouest : https://t.co/ZyEMNwFCz1 pic.twitter.com/0bpzAWuXC3 — Turcot (@MTQ_Turcot) September 25, 2017

The ministry said the closure was necessary to safely dismantle the existing structure and build a new ramp.

Parts of shiny new steel #Turcot interchange contrasted with 50 yr old concrete crumbling structure. Old coming down. #MTQ #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ki3NwHcRfb — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) September 25, 2017

Officials are encouraging commuters to use public transit or the proposed detour, which has drivers taking Exit 62 for De La Vérendrye Boulevard/de l’Église Avenue off the 15 north, then heading onto St-Patrick and Monk to get to Highway 20 west using an entrance on Notre-Dame Street.

Meanwhile emergency work on Highway 138 east on the approach to Highway 20 at the Saint-Pierre Interchange is causing additional traffic headaches.

Transports Quebec said the decision to close the left lane on the highway came after the discovery of greater than anticipated damage when repairing a pylon of the bridge spanning the Lachine Canal.

“Closing the lane was necessary to reduce load on the structure,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) announced it would offer free train service on its Candiac line to offset the closure.

The RTM said the measure was put in place to encourage commuters to use public transit and ease anticipated traffic congestion on the Mercier Bridge.

According to Transports Quebec, the repair work should be finished by this weekend.