Construction work prompts RTM to offer free train service on Candiac line

The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) announced it would offer free train service on its Candiac line to offset the closure of the left lane on Highway 138 East, on the approach to Highway 20 West, at the Saint-Pierre Interchange.

In a written statement, the RTM said the measure was put in place to encourage commuters to use public transit and ease anticipated traffic congestion on the Mercier Bridge.

The free transit will start on Mon. Sept. 25 and will last for the duration of the construction work, which is expected to be completed by the weekend.

To accommodate the increase in riders, the RTM said additional train cars will be added to departures on the Candiac line —except for trains 80 and 72 on Mon. Sept. 25 with departure times at 6 a.m. and 8:25 a.m.

A double-decker train will also be added to the Candiac line, and free bus shuttle service will be added to take commuters from the Châteauguay parking and the Sainte-Catherine station.

The RTM also said that reserved lanes for buses on the Champlain Bridge and highways 132 and 138 will be extended.

Officials are recommending commuters consult the RTM’s twitter feed @rtm_information to monitor updates or download the Chrono mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.