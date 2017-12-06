More Turcot construction closures coming this weekend

Some of the biggest construction work planned to rebuild the Turcot interchange is set to begin this weekend.

But with that, will come some major traffic headaches.

Here are the details:

The A720 west will be completely closed to all traffic until Monday morning.

Highway 20 west will also be closed from the Turcot Exchange to 1st Avenue in Lachine.

The ramp on A15 south — or the Decarie Expressway — to highway 20 closed.

And the ramp on the expressway toward the new R-136 toward downtown also closed.

As of Monday there are more closures lasting until 2019:

The Lucien L’allier entrance to the 720 west closed.

The du Fort Street entrance ramp to the 720 west also closed.

The St-Jacques Street exit from the 720 west closed.

And the 720 west exit toward the A15 south remains closed.

All of this as crews work almost around the clock to build the new interchange.

“Users will have to change their way and their habits during the weekends and probably go somewhere else than Turcot,” Sylvie Gervais of Transport Quebec said at a Wednesday morning press conference.