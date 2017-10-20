Major road closures to limit access to downtown Montreal

If you’re heading to downtown Montreal from the West Island this weekend, you may want to know about the various road closures standing in your way.

Construction on the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges could make things difficult for motorists.

“If you have to do some errands, I would do them early Saturday or Sunday morning because from noon on, it’s going to be hell,” said traffic expert Rick Leckner.

Here are the closures:

Ramp from Decarie Expressway southbound to the Ville Marie East,

Ramp from Ville-Marie West to the 20 West,

Ville-Marie West ramp to the 15 South,

20 West between the Angrignon exit and the Saint-Pierre Interchange,

Monk entrance to the 20 West,

Angrignon entrance to the 20 West.

The weekend work is a precursor to long-term closures coming in November.

READ MORE: ‘It’s gonna be hell’: Montreal drivers react to new traffic patterns during Turcot work

“They haven’t given a date yet, but the entire Ville-Marie westbound is going to close, as will downtown entrances at Lucien l’Allier and Fort Street. The reality is about to set in, in early November,” Leckner said.

Detours will be in place, but Transports Quebec suggests staying away.