‘It’s gonna be hell’: Montreal drivers react to new traffic patterns during Turcot work

Yves Primeau is a trucker who works early mornings.

He was in his rig around 6 a.m. along the Decarie Boulevard Tuesday, trying to figure out how he’d make his deliveries now that the westbound ramp leading from Highway 15 north to Highway 20 is blocked.

Yves Primeau's got to find a way to make deliveries after Turcot work rerouted traffic. Irony: he has a delivery to Turcot. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/cOEb5RHnfZ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 26, 2017

Transit officials are encouraging commuters to use either Côte Saint-Luc Road or de la Verendrye Boulevard as workarounds for the closure, which is slated to last two months.

Drivers were less optimistic.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Gill Brody, a commuter.

The city positioned traffic cops at rerouted intersections to make the morning rush hour run smoother.

“It’s a short-term pain for a long-term gain,” said Pasquale Monardo, an NDG resident.

“I’ll cross my fingers.”

This phase of Turcot Interchange work is slated to last until December.

Work on the eastbound ramp onto Highway 20 also means it is down to one lane, but that is only supposed to last for one week.