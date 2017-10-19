Saint-Henri residents say big trucks getting stuck in their neighbourhood

Saint-Henri residents say trucks that are too big to be on residential streets keep getting stuck in their neigbourhood and colliding with parked cars.

“It happens at least one or two times a week,” said Swanie Gregoire, who lives near the corner of Saint-Augustin and Saint-Emile streets.

A video shared on Facebook Tuesday shows an 18-wheel delivery truck colliding with a car and dragging it down the street.

There were still pieces of the car at the intersection two days later.

There was another incident Wednesday.

An 18-wheeler got stuck at the same intersection for over an hour.

“He was stuck there, he couldn’t move,” said Suzanne Gregoire, Swanie’s mother.

“He told me we’d never see something like that in Ontario. He was very angry.”

Residents say police came to close the road to traffic.

“Trucks are not supposed to be there. They’re not allowed to be there,” said Sud-Ouest borough councillor Craig Sauvé.

He believes construction on Notre-Dame Street and the Turcot Interchange are causing big trucks to break the rules and use residential streets in Saint-Henri.

“Trucks are using their GPS to try to get to their destinations and it’s bringing them to smaller streets,” Sauvé told Global News.

Citizens want the borough to put more signs showing trucks they aren’t allowed to be there.

Sauvé says such signs already exist, but could be improved.

Residents also argue people often park within five meters of the intersections – which is illegal in Quebec.

“Maybe we’re going to tell the municipality to put yellow line paint so no car will park there,” said Suzanne Gregoire.

Sauvé said the borough is in the midst of painting yellow lines on the sidewalks, but it will take time to do them all.

“There’s over 300 km of sidewalk here,” he said.

“The idea is to do all the yellow lines as soon as possible, but you can’t do it all in one shot.”