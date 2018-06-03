‘Tour de l’Île’ jams up traffic but goes off without a hitch: Montreal police

Some 25,000 cyclists headed out to tour the city by bike Sunday morning for the 34th anniversary of Montreal’s “Tour De l’Île.”

The general director of Vélo Québec events, Joelle Sevigny, told Global News that they were more than pleased with the turnout, especially since it was held on a day that’s just been recognized as special day for those who enjoy getting around on two wheels.

“We had a wonderful time this weekend because, as you know, it was Tour de Nuit – Night Tour on Friday, so it was perfect for both events, weather-wise this year,” Sevigny said. “Plus, it’s National Bike Day, proclaimed by the United Nations. So, what’s better?”

Two different departure times, one held at 7:00 and one at 9:15 a.m., were made available to bike riders.

As well, participants were asked to ride distances ranging from 25 to 100 kilometres.

According to Vélo Québec, about 350 cyclists did the tour on BIXI, thanks to a promo code they were offering which allowed riders to enjoy the tour for a $2.00 fee.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the event went off without a hitch, but that traffic downtown is bad.

“I don’t want to say it’s chaotic, but it’s not good,” Brabant said. “Montrealers may want to stay home this weekend.”

West Islander Kelsey Galt, who was driving into town to take her son to the Tam-Tams — a weekly gathering on Mount Royal featuring drummers, street vendors and more — said she was frustrated with the level of traffic and that she would come into to town more often if it wasn’t for all the construction and detours.

“The traffic downtown is crazy,” Galt said.