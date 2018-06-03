Kathleen Wynne has busy schedule events despite predicting loss in Ontario election

TORONTO – Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne may have admitted she’s unlikely to stay on as premier, but that isn’t keeping her off the campaign trail.

A day after an emotional speech in which the incumbent all but conceded the election, Wynne has a packed schedule of events across the Greater Toronto Area.

It starts with an announcement at a Mexican restaurant in Richmond Hill, Ont., followed by a visit to a Hindu temple in Scarborough, an Italian National Day celebration and an Eid bazaar in Toronto.

The other two major party leaders have only one event each on their public schedules for Sunday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is visiting a Royal Canadian Legion in Kingston, while NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is holding a rally at a hotel in downtown Toronto

In an 11th-hour bid to save her party from decimation, Wynne urged voters Saturday to vote for Liberal candidates to ensure that neither of her rivals wins a majority.