Kathleen Wynne admits Liberals won’t win election, urges voters to still vote for the party

Kathleen Wynne has conceded the Liberals will not win the Ontario election.

Speaking at an event in North York Saturday morning, Wynne said the party would not form the next government after Thursday’s vote.

She refused to say whether she would step down as party leader after the election.

However, she urged voters to elect as many Liberal MPPs as possible in order to prevent the Ontario Progressive Conservatives or the NDPs from winning a majority government.

WATCH: Kathleen Wynne urges voters to still vote for Liberal party

As soon as she made the announcement, her Twitter account began tweeting at voters urging them that “the more Liberal MPPs we send to Queen’s Park on June 7, the less likely it becomes that either Doug Ford or the NDP will be able to form a majority government.”

“A vote for the Liberal Party is a vote to keep the next government accountable to the public.”

The Liberals have been in power for the past 15 years with Wynne as leader since 2013.

She remains the Liberal candidate in the Don Valley West riding.