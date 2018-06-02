NDP, PC party leaders, experts react to Kathleen Wynne conceding Liberals won’t win Ontario election

Opposing leaders have responded to Kathleen Wynne conceding on Saturday that the Liberal party will not win the Ontario election.

Speaking at an event in North York Saturday morning, Wynne said the party would not form the next government after Thursday’s vote but urged voters to elect as many Liberal MPPs as possibly in order to prevent either party from winning a majority government.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, speaking in Nepean Ont., had little to say in response to Wynne’s announcement, instead he reiterated how the election is about “change.”

“This whole election has been about change. People are sick and tired of being the most indebted, subnational debted in the entire world,” he said.

“… People are sick and tired of having the highest hydro rate in North America. People are sick and tired of high taxes.”

Asked if he was surprised by Wynne’s decision, Ford says his team is focused and has been focused on getting its message out.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released a statement urging people not to vote for the Liberals.

“Kathleen Wynne has abandoned the fight against Doug Ford cuts. And her request today for a minority government is a demand that she be allowed to continue to hold the power at Queen’s Park – something voters have already rejected,” she wrote.

“But she is playing a dangerous game. Liberal votes won’t result in a minority – they’ll result in a Doug Ford majority. And we can’t afford Ford.”

Tamara Small, a political science professor at University of Guelph, said Wynne made a strategic – and “very unusual” – move in predicting her own government’s defeat.

“It’s a realization that the Kathleen Wynne brand might be more detrimental than the Liberal party brand,” she said. “They’re hoping they can salvage (the party)… it’s about saying to people: don’t abandon us. We will fix this.”

By taking the blame, Wynne could be saving some of her key candidates who otherwise might have been tarnished by public opinion of her, Small said.

“So I think electorally, it’s strategic, but as a leader of a party, I actually think it’s really selfless. She’s saying, ‘I’m not going to destroy this organization with my own personal hubris.”‘

Wynne said she still stands by her party’s work, its record and its plan for the province.

“A vote for the Liberal Party is a vote to keep the next government in check. A vote for the Liberal Party is your best bet to make sure that the next government is not a majority government. And that the next government is held to account to all voters.”

The Liberals have been in power for the past 15 years, with Wynne as leader since 2013.

She remains the Liberal candidate in the Don Valley West riding.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Now, a vote for Kathleen Wynne and a vote for Doug Ford mean the same thing. Let’s not go from bad to worse. It’s time for a change for the better. #onpoli #onelxn — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) June 2, 2018