Alan Doyle to play Peterborough MusicFest

Former Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle will hit the stage at Peterborough MusicFest on Aug. 8.

Doyle is expected to play his hits Summer Summer Night and 1, 2, 3, 4 as well as some Great Big Sea classics like Ordinary Day.

Gonna be a time in Peterborough, ON! Me and the band will be at @Ptbomusicfest for a FREE show, August 8. Love to see u: https://t.co/H2MYsgFucC #ComeOutWithMe pic.twitter.com/kZxS2OcaxE — Alan Doyle (@alanthomasdoyle) June 1, 2018

He last played MusicFest in 2013.

The free summer concert festival announced its final two acts on Thursday with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas kicking it off on June 30 at Del Crary Park.