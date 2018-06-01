Entertainment
June 1, 2018 2:23 pm

Alan Doyle to play Peterborough MusicFest

Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea performs on Day 9 of the RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest on July 12, 2013 in Ottawa, Canada.

Photo by Mark Horton/WireImage
Former Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle will hit the stage at Peterborough MusicFest on Aug. 8.

Doyle is expected to play his hits Summer Summer Night and 1, 2, 3, 4 as well as some Great Big Sea classics like Ordinary Day.

He last played MusicFest in 2013.

The free summer concert festival announced its final two acts on Thursday with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas kicking it off on June 30 at Del Crary Park.

