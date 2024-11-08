Music will be centrepiece of celebrations as Calgary chosen to host 2026 Grey Cup

It’s official. The Canadian Football League has announced that the Calgary Stampeders will host the 113th Grey Cup in 2026.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie made the announcement Friday morning (Nov. 8, 2024) at McMahon Stadium, where he hoisted the Grey Cup as a player in 1993.
“We’re looking forward to one of the great Grey Cup parties of all time,” said Ambrosie.
It will be just the sixth time that Calgary has hosted the CFL’s championship game — the last time it was played at McMahon stadium was 2019.
“Its an amazing place, a welcoming place and it is a city that is renowned for its ability to throw a good party,” said Ambrosie, adding, “the city will always hold a special place in his heart.”
“For me personally it is where my CFL career started. In 1985 I was the Stampeder’s first-round draft pick and had the opportunity to play my first two seasons here. I won my Grey Cup in 1993 right on this field.”
Jay McNeil, president of the Calgary Stampeders, said Stampede Park and the BMO Centre will host the 113th Grey Cup Festival and music will be a centrepiece of the celebrations.
“Calgary is quickly becoming known as one of the premiere music cities in Canada,” said McNeil.
“Music will be the foundation of our Grey Cup Festival and we are planning a concert series where a concert will be played every night of the festival from the Big Four Roadhouse to the Scotiabank Saddledome, it is going to be special.”
McNeil says more details on the Grey Cup Festival will be announced over the next two years.
Vancouver is the host city of this year’s Grey Cup festiva,l with the game being placed on Nov. 17th.
Winnipeg will host the championship game in 2025.
