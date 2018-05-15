Peterborough MusicFest 2018 lineup has been announced
Almost all of the 21 artists have officially been announced for the 2018 Peterborough Musicfest concerts that run twice a week from June 30 to Aug. 25.
“We’re excited to finally share, it’s like Christmas,” said Musicfest general manager Tracy Randall.
“We’re on every Wednesday and Saturday right up until Aug. 25. There’s 18 nights of free concerts at Del Crary Park this summer,” she adds.
While the artist for the June 30 concert is still to be determined, all but one other concert is set.
July 1- The Jerry Cans
July 4- The Trews
July 7- Magic!
July 11- A Flock of Seagulls
July 14- Howard Jones
July 18- Big Wreck
July 21- Wintersleep
July 25- Scott Helman
July 28- The Reklaws & Tebey
August 1- JJ+The Pillars
August 4- The Funk Frequency (Prince Tribute)
August 8- To be determined
August 11- Against the Wind (Bob Segar Tribute)
August 15- Terri Clark
August 18- The Legends Tribute: Adele, Lady Gaga & Paul McCartney
August 22- Bobby Bazini
August 25- Classic Albums: CCR Chronicle Vol. 1
Peterborough’s Musicfest is one of the few not-for-profits still left in Canada providing free music for 32 years. Organizers say they couldn’t do it without their dedicated volunteers who come out each year.
