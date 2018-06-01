Toronto police to provide update on Yorkville homicide that killed Matthew Staikos

Toronto police say they will provide an update on a homicide that occurred earlier this week in the Yorkville neighbourhood.

A press conference will be held at 4 p.m. Friday to update the media on the investigation into the homicide that claimed the life of 37-year-old Matthew Staikos.

Officers were called to the area of Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday night with reports someone had been shot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News people in the area waved down a passing ambulance for help. They attended to Staikos but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Staikos was the 36th homicide victim of 2018. Since Monday evening that number has risen to 37.

