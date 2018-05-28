Man in his 20s dead following shooting near high school in Toronto’s east end
A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in east-end Toronto overnight Monday.
Toronto police responded to a call about a shooting in the Washburn Way and Tapscott Road area, near Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, just before midnight.
Det. Andy Singh told reporters officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Singh said he was pronounced dead on scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released, but police said he was a resident in the area and that he was travelling on foot when the incident occurred.
Officers said they believe they are looking for one suspect but they do not have a description at this time.
Singh said the school is closed for the day while officers investigate.
The Toronto District School Board confirmed the closure, as well as another senior public school in the area, but tweeted students will be relocated to other schools for the day.
Classes at Lester B. Pearson will be relocated to Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute, while classes at Dr. Marion Hilliard Senior Public School will be relocated to Berner Trail Junior Public School.
Tapscott Road is closed westbound at Neilson Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.