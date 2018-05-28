Man in his 20s dead following shooting near high school in Toronto’s east end

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in east-end Toronto overnight Monday.

Toronto police responded to a call about a shooting in the Washburn Way and Tapscott Road area, near Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, just before midnight.

Det. Andy Singh told reporters officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Singh said he was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police said he was a resident in the area and that he was travelling on foot when the incident occurred.

Man shot on the property of Lester B Pearson Collegiate Institute at Tapscott Rd and Washburn Wy in Scarborough. Patient pronounced dead by @TorontoMedics on scene. Large area sealed off. pic.twitter.com/ppeB8lda6Z — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 28, 2018

Officers said they believe they are looking for one suspect but they do not have a description at this time.

Singh said the school is closed for the day while officers investigate.

The Toronto District School Board confirmed the closure, as well as another senior public school in the area, but tweeted students will be relocated to other schools for the day.

Classes at Lester B. Pearson will be relocated to Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute, while classes at Dr. Marion Hilliard Senior Public School will be relocated to Berner Trail Junior Public School.

Tapscott Road is closed westbound at Neilson Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Due to this morning’s ongoing police investigation in Scarborough, classes at Lester B Pearson CI are being relocated to Albert Campbell CI, while classes at Dr Marion Hilliard SPS are being relocated to Berner Trail JPS. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) May 28, 2018

Shooting call reported in the Washburn Way & Tapscott area. We are OTW I will update when I have further, #GO958547^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 28, 2018