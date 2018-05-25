Police release graphic video of fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, looking to identify suspects

Toronto police say they have released a graphic video showing the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the city’s downtown with the goal of identifying three wanted suspects.

“We have three very dangerous people out in the community that we’re very interested in apprehending as soon as possible,” Homicide squad Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux told reporters Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the Yonge Street and Wellington Street West area at around 9 p.m. on Sunday with reports from people who heard gunshots being fired.

Giroux said Jaiden Jackson left the Pick 6ix restaurant near the intersection with a woman, who was later identified and interviewed by police. As they walked westbound on the north side of Wellington Street West toward his vehicle, police said a black, older-model, four-door Honda Civic with a sunroof drove south on Jordan Street and went eastbound on Wellington Street West in the wrong direction.

Officers said the car quickly made a U-turn and drove toward the man and the woman. Giroux said two suspects got out of the car and shot at the victim, who then ran briefly down the street and down a parking ramp below 18 Wellington St. W.

In the video released on Friday, Giroux said Jackson can be seen running down the ramp as the suspects begin opening fire. He then falls down and slides forward as the suspects on foot appeared to continue firing shots.

As the car comes to a stop, the driver of the vehicle appeared to pull out a gun and began shooting as the two suspects on foot move to get into the car. After they get into the vehicle, it can be seen reversing up the ramp.

“In speaking with the forensic pathologist, the deceased person was shot over 20 times — 20 individual strikes,” Giroux said.

“He was clearly, without saying additional details, targeted in this particular offence.”

Giroux said the car left westbound on Wellington Street West, turned south onto Bay Street. He said it was last seen around Union Station.

He said police have obtained high definition video from inside the restaurant and that officers are still in the process of gathering “high-grade” video from the surrounding area.

Giroux said investigators hope someone will recognize the car or someone who knows Jackson might be able to shed light on any difficulties he may have had before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Giroux directly at 416-318-2122 or Gary.Giroux@torontopolice.on.ca, the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.