Man unconscious after suspected shooting near Yonge and Wellington
Toronto police say one man has been found unconscious at the scene of a possible shooting near Yonge Street and Wellington Street in downtown Toronto.
Gunshots were reported outside a restaurant in the area, and people were seen running, police tweeted just after 9 p.m.
Three armed suspects are believed to have fled the area in a small black car.
Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.
