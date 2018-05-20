Crime
May 20, 2018 9:39 pm

Man unconscious after suspected shooting near Yonge and Wellington

By National Online Journalist  Global News
Toronto police say one man has been found unconscious at the scene of a possible shooting near Yonge Street and Wellington Street in downtown Toronto.

Gunshots were reported outside a restaurant in the area, and people were seen running, police tweeted just after 9 p.m.

Three armed suspects are believed to have fled the area in a small black car.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.

Global News