Man unconscious after suspected shooting near Yonge and Wellington

Toronto police say one man has been found unconscious at the scene of a possible shooting near Yonge Street and Wellington Street in downtown Toronto.

Gunshots were reported outside a restaurant in the area, and people were seen running, police tweeted just after 9 p.m.

Three armed suspects are believed to have fled the area in a small black car.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Yonge St + Wellington St

-3 suspects involved

-All suspects armed with guns

-Suspects last seen fleeing the area in a small black car

-w/b Wellington St

-EMS is with victim

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2018

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.