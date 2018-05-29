Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto: paramedics
Toronto Paramedics say a man has died after he was shot in the city’s downtown late Monday.
Toronto police told Global News officers were called to the Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue area, north of Bloor Street West, just after 11:30 p.m. with reports someone was shot.
Police said callers reported the victim was seen on laying on the sidewalk.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said an ambulance was subsequently flagged down. The spokesperson said paramedics assessed the man and that he died at the scene.
Police didn’t release suspect information as of early Tuesday morning.
Traffic was redirected as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
