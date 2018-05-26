Investigation underway for suspicious death in East York
Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the East York area reported early Saturday morning.
Officers said they were called to the area of Pape and Torrens avenues at 2:00 a.m.
Police said they are on scene and have taped off a few houses in the area.
The investigation is ongoing. More to come.
