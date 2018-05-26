Crime
May 26, 2018 2:45 pm

Investigation underway for suspicious death in East York

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death on Torrens Avenue.

Tyler Thornley / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the East York area reported early Saturday morning.

Officers said they were called to the area of Pape and Torrens avenues at 2:00 a.m.

Police said they are on scene and have taped off a few houses in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. More to come.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Crime
Pape Avenue
Suspicious Death
Toronto
Toronto Police
Torrens Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News